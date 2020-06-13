Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Moss Bay
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404
6401 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1021 sqft
You must see this beautiful top floor condo immediately! Completely updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen. Open to the dining and living room for maximum entertaining value.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
11641 NE 95th Street
11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
905 sqft
11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826179)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
14012 Juanita Drive NE B3
14012 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
896 sqft
Modern meets cozy in this bright, beautiful condo - Property Id: 199376 Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
201 2nd St #406
201 2nd Street South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
665 sqft
Stunning Views, Walk to Google! Top Floor, Video Tours Available - In-person Showings Using Social Distancing, FaceTime or Video Tour Available: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302
12003 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201
11306 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo. Granite Kitchen. Covered Parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
11717 93rd Ave NE #10A
11717 93rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
986 sqft
Like the Lake Breezes? 2 Bed 2 Bath Juanita Bay Townhome - Freshly updated two-bedroom townhome with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
1730 sqft
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11229 NE 128th St #H202
11229 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
892 sqft
11229 NE 128th St #H202 Available 07/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Condo in Kirkland - This cozy 2 bed 1.75 bath condo in Kirkland features a kitchen with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating for kitchen eating space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
906 1st St S
906 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3530 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
12611 NE 119th St #F3
12611 Northeast 119th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
715 sqft
Kirkland Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors. 1 minute to freeway access, full Laundry room - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
6216 116th Ave NE
6216 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
6216 116th Ave NE Available 07/09/20 Kirkland Home - Available July 9th - Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split entry-style Kirkland Home. Hardwood floors in the main living area with a dramatic wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
10129 NE 115th Lane
10129 Northeast 115th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
917 sqft
Two Bedroom Juanita (Kirkland) Townhome - Virtual Tour Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kirkland, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kirkland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

