134 Apartments under $1,700 for rent in Kirkland, WA
Last updated July 13 at 08:39am
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
17 Units Available
Totem Lake
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
South Juanita
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1114 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
South Juanita
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
North Juanita
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
41 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Hill
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
152 Units Available
Finn Hill
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
South Juanita
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,617
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1189 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
16 Units Available
Totem Lake
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Juanita
12023 100th Ave NE B 5
12023 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
662 sqft
12023 100th Ave NE B 5 Available 09/01/20 Unique 1 bedroom BEACH CONDO - Unique one bedroom one bath beach condo Newly updated Nestled in the small condo development of Juanita Terrace. Minutes from Juanita Beach park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Hill
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
930 sqft
Take advantage of 50% off on the 1st full month rent, if you move in on or before the 15th of July 2020 plus enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Juanita
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Totem Lake
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Juanita
11409 100th Avenue NE Unit C
11409 99th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
775 sqft
11409 100th Avenue NE Unit C Available 07/24/20 Cute Stand Alone Cottage in Kirkland - Great little cottage 2 blocks across the street from Lake Washington in Kirkland.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkland
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Moorlands
15914 84th Avenue Northeast
15914 84th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Stunning 2 bed 1 bath home in a perfect location between a quiet neighborhood and the busy shopping center. Only a 5 min.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkland
Last updated July 13 at 01:52pm
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
38 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
209 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
