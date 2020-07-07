All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Aspen Creek Apartments

11101 123rd Ln NE · (206) 258-7540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K086 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit K079 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A003 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit C019 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit A004 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Come experience peaceful, modern living at Aspen Creek Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, and enjoy a spacious home with popular community amenities, and a fabulous location. Be near employment and educational opportunities as well as great shopping, dining and entertainment.

With many floor plan options, Aspen Creek offers you a choice of one, two, or three-bedroom homes. You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens complete with a full suite of stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Even our smaller apartments have adjoining dining rooms for your family meals. Stay warm in the winter with baseboard heat and a fireplace. Ceiling fans keep your home cool in the summer. You'll also love having a morning cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony. Each apartment comes with its very own washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.

Just steps outside your apartment you'll find a beautiful swimming pool as well as a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months (new residents) & 1-24 months (renewing residents)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $300 per dog
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $45 per dog per month
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $25 per cat pet month
Parking Details: Carports - $50 per month; Garages - $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Creek Apartments have any available units?
Aspen Creek Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspen Creek Apartments have?
Some of Aspen Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
