Aspen Creek Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access

Come experience peaceful, modern living at Aspen Creek Apartment Homes. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, and enjoy a spacious home with popular community amenities, and a fabulous location. Be near employment and educational opportunities as well as great shopping, dining and entertainment.



With many floor plan options, Aspen Creek offers you a choice of one, two, or three-bedroom homes. You'll love preparing meals for your family in our modern kitchens complete with a full suite of stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Even our smaller apartments have adjoining dining rooms for your family meals. Stay warm in the winter with baseboard heat and a fireplace. Ceiling fans keep your home cool in the summer. You'll also love having a morning cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony. Each apartment comes with its very own washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.



Just steps outside your apartment you'll find a beautiful swimming pool as well as a