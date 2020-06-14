Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA with gym

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Moss Bay
13 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,825
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Totem Lake
7 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,510
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Rose Hill
7 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Juanita
7 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,915
1479 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Moss Bay
9 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,995
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Juanita
4 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
925 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Central Houghton
57 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Totem Lake
11 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,513
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Juanita
12 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:39am
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,595
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,795
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Juanita
5 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Finn Hill
161 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Rose Hill
8 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
905 sqft
11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826179)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kirkland, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kirkland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

