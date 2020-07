Asbury Park Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge internet access online portal

With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed. We have spacious homes, popular amenities, and are near plenty of employment and education opportunities.



Whether you’re looking for a studio that’s just the right size for one or a roomier one or two-bedroom apartment, Asbury Park can accommodate. Put on your chef’s hat and start cooking in your modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. You’ll enjoy the added convenience of an in-home washer and dryer and appreciate other upgrades like faux hardwood flooring. Our open floor plans also include a large patio or balcony with a beautiful view of Kirkland.



Nearby covered parking joins the long list of community amenities in Asbury Park. We also offer an onsite fitness center to help you stay fi