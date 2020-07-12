/
north rose hill
224 Apartments for rent in North Rose Hill, Kirkland, WA
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
6 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
1 Unit Available
12904 NE 101st Pl
12904 Northeast 101st Place, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
Newly remodeled 4-bed home in Kirkland - Property Id: 315827 Fully remodeled and well maintained house in great Rose Hill neighborhood. Classic NW two story 1850 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
12711 NE 120th St #A9
12711 Northeast 120th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
725 sqft
2 Bedroom Kirkland/Totem Lake Condo - Kirkland / Totem Lake (120th Pl. Condos) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, top floor condo unit. Hardwoods, carpet in the bedrooms, all kitchen appliances, stack washer/dryer, ceiling fans, electric heat, 725 sf.
1 Unit Available
13010 NE 103rd Place
13010 Northeast 103rd Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1941 sqft
Draft
Results within 1 mile of North Rose Hill
41 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
17 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
152 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
9 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
54 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
1 Unit Available
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond
13310 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 315247 4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104
712 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 Available 08/01/20 - Convenient living near downtown Kirkland. Remodeled bright ground level unit with private patio. This unit provides privacy for you and your family.
1 Unit Available
13807 NE 76th St
13807 Northeast 76th Street, Redmond, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2160 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Open and sunlit 5 Bedroom/3.25 Bath two-story home with great interior paint and carpet, a bright kitchen, and expansive hardwoods waiting for your touches throughout.
1 Unit Available
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
1 Unit Available
13945 NE 84th St
13945 Northeast 84th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Location, Location, Location! 4 bedrooms/1.75 baths, formal living room, and dining room, and two large bonus rooms.
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
8518 134th Ct NE
8518 134th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1640 sqft
8518 134th Ct NE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Storey Townhome at the Pointe, Redmond. - Perfectly located btwn Kirk/Red The Pointe'' is a private community in a tranquil setting.
1 Unit Available
11326 NE 117th St
11326 Northeast 117th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2331 sqft
Fantastic three level sun-filled stand-alone townhouse in Kirkland. Beautifully designed with soaring ceilings and abundance of windows, special features incl.
Results within 5 miles of North Rose Hill
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
35 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
51 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
