187 Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA with garage

Kirkland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Lakeview
6 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1448 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Moss Bay
9 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,995
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Moss Bay
13 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,825
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
South Juanita
12 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,595
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,795
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
North Juanita
5 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Finn Hill
161 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.

Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
410 2nd Ave S #106
410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
410 2nd Ave S #106 Available 06/18/20 $500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located

Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
906 1st St S
906 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3530 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.

North Juanita
1 Unit Available
14368 104th Ave NE
14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
14368 104th Ave NE Available 06/27/20 Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! Available End of June! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12530 NE 138th Pl
12530 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
12530 NE 138th Pl Available 08/01/20 Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home - Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home. Large 0.20 ac flat lot Attached 2 car garage Sun/rec room.

Highlands
1 Unit Available
11641 NE 95th Street
11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

South Juanita
1 Unit Available
9201 NE Juanita Dr 206
9201 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1387 sqft
Unit 206 Available 07/01/20 Water front/View 2 bed 2 bath condo - Property Id: 291555 Property Description: Wow! This is a lifestyle home with a newly updated modern building faade. Amazing views of the lake from the living room and dining room.

Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kirkland, WA

Kirkland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

