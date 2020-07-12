/
totem lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Totem Lake, Kirkland, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
17 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park. Community center with fitness room, pool and indoor Jacuzzi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11102 NE 125th Lane Unit K-235
11102 Northeast 125th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
977 sqft
VACANT*Available July 8th* Highly desirable mid-floor end-unit! This quiet condo has been fully renovated. New countertops, interior paint, flooring and appliances. Inviting living spaces, ample closet space, fireplace, separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1114 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9903 NE 124th St 605
9903 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
937 sqft
Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628 Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10801 NE 141st Pl
10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1940 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12023 100th Ave NE B 5
12023 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
662 sqft
12023 100th Ave NE B 5 Available 09/01/20 Unique 1 bedroom BEACH CONDO - Unique one bedroom one bath beach condo Newly updated Nestled in the small condo development of Juanita Terrace. Minutes from Juanita Beach park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12904 NE 101st Pl
12904 Northeast 101st Place, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
Newly remodeled 4-bed home in Kirkland - Property Id: 315827 Fully remodeled and well maintained house in great Rose Hill neighborhood. Classic NW two story 1850 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
930 sqft
Take advantage of 50% off on the 1st full month rent, if you move in on or before the 15th of July 2020 plus enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10504 NE 114th LN
10504 Northeast 114th Lane, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3440 sqft
Beautiful Custom Home on a private setting. Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area. Large Bonus Room. A/C. Top quality throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304
12020 100th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
405 to West on NE 124th Street, 1.3 miles, left onto 100th Ave NE to Esplanade. Building M is at Southwest corner of complex. You can park in front of the unit's building - parking space number are 94 and 95 Remarks: Juanita's Esplanade.
