Amenities
With apartments designed to fit most lifestyles, The Ondine at Juanita Bay Apartment Homes offers a great place to call home. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you’ll be near work, school, premier dining, excellent shopping, and many outdoor adventures.
Our cozy studio apartments are perfect for your first home. We also provide larger one and two-bedroom apartments; some with a den for extra flexibility and space. Our unique floor plans include an oversized deck or patio, giving you the outdoor space and views of Kirkland you desire. Release your inner chef in our gourmet kitchens accented with a hardwood floor, upscale granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All apartments feature a washer and dryer for extra convenience.
Just steps outside your apartment, you’ll find an onsite fitness center complete with cardio machines and free weights. You’ll have extra peace of mind knowing that our onsite management and maintenance team, vide