Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Ondine at Juanita Bay

11702 98th Ave NE · (425) 332-7987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ondine at Juanita Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet cafe
package receiving
smoke-free community
With apartments designed to fit most lifestyles, The Ondine at Juanita Bay Apartment Homes offers a great place to call home. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you’ll be near work, school, premier dining, excellent shopping, and many outdoor adventures.

Our cozy studio apartments are perfect for your first home. We also provide larger one and two-bedroom apartments; some with a den for extra flexibility and space. Our unique floor plans include an oversized deck or patio, giving you the outdoor space and views of Kirkland you desire. Release your inner chef in our gourmet kitchens accented with a hardwood floor, upscale granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All apartments feature a washer and dryer for extra convenience.

Just steps outside your apartment, you’ll find an onsite fitness center complete with cardio machines and free weights. You’ll have extra peace of mind knowing that our onsite management and maintenance team, vide

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 for first applicant, $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renter's insurance: $9-$30/month (based on package)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $35/month (unassigned), $75/month (assigned).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have any available units?
Ondine at Juanita Bay has 13 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ondine at Juanita Bay have?
Some of Ondine at Juanita Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ondine at Juanita Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Ondine at Juanita Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ondine at Juanita Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay is pet friendly.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay offer parking?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay offers parking.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have a pool?
No, Ondine at Juanita Bay does not have a pool.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay has accessible units.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Ondine at Juanita Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ondine at Juanita Bay has units with air conditioning.

