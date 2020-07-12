/
155 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Hill, Kirkland, WA
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
12525 NE 145th Pl Apt F97
12525 Northeast 145th Place, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium in the Kingsgate Ridge Condominium Complex.
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
930 sqft
Take advantage of 50% off on the 1st full month rent, if you move in on or before the 15th of July 2020 plus enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st,2020.
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
14815 116th PL NE
14815 116th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1800 sqft
14815 116th PL NE Available 08/15/20 Kirkland Home**** - Must see split home located in the High Woodlands Community! The Community has swimming pool and park included.
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
10801 NE 141st Pl
10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1940 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street.
15730 116th AVE NE #B107
15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1241 sqft
15730 116th AVE NE #B107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park. Community center with fitness room, pool and indoor Jacuzzi.
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.
12711 NE 120th St #A9
12711 Northeast 120th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
725 sqft
2 Bedroom Kirkland/Totem Lake Condo - Kirkland / Totem Lake (120th Pl. Condos) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, top floor condo unit. Hardwoods, carpet in the bedrooms, all kitchen appliances, stack washer/dryer, ceiling fans, electric heat, 725 sf.
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.
11102 NE 125th Lane Unit K-235
11102 Northeast 125th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
977 sqft
VACANT*Available July 8th* Highly desirable mid-floor end-unit! This quiet condo has been fully renovated. New countertops, interior paint, flooring and appliances. Inviting living spaces, ample closet space, fireplace, separate dining area.
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1129 sqft
3 Story Townhome,New Kitchen & floor,Paint, next to Kirkland,Kenmore, Mill Creek - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Next to Kirkland. Reputable Northshore school district.
11326 NE 117th St
11326 Northeast 117th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2331 sqft
Fantastic three level sun-filled stand-alone townhouse in Kirkland. Beautifully designed with soaring ceilings and abundance of windows, special features incl.
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
