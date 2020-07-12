/
/
/
north juanita
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
136 Apartments for rent in North Juanita, Kirkland, WA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10801 NE 141st Pl
10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1940 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street.
Results within 1 mile of North Juanita
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
17 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1114 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
152 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,410
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
925 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,617
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1189 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9903 NE 124th St 605
9903 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
937 sqft
Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628 Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
***ONE FREE MONTH*** - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12023 100th Ave NE B 5
12023 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
662 sqft
12023 100th Ave NE B 5 Available 09/01/20 Unique 1 bedroom BEACH CONDO - Unique one bedroom one bath beach condo Newly updated Nestled in the small condo development of Juanita Terrace. Minutes from Juanita Beach park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11910 82nd Pl NE
11910 82nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2460 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010 *****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11TH (1-3PM) ***** ***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15730 116th AVE NE #B107
15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1241 sqft
15730 116th AVE NE #B107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9738 NE 138th Pl
9738 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1830 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WABothell West, WALake Forest Park, WAAlderwood Manor, WAMill Creek East, WA