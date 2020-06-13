Apartment List
252 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA

Finding an apartment in Kirkland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Verified

Heronfield

Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344
375 Kirkland Avenue, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
733 sqft
Located in heart of vibrant Kirkland downtown. - Top unit fully furnished in prominent Boulevard building. It offers luxury surrounding with well thought out floor plan. Space for office, open kitchen to living area, utility room and large bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
718 Kirkland Cir Apt B202
718 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
410 2nd Ave S #106
410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
410 2nd Ave S #106 Available 06/18/20 $500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201
11306 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo. Granite Kitchen. Covered Parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
906 1st St S
906 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3530 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park. 2nd floor 710 sq ft unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
10012 NE 122nd St P-D
10012 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
872 sqft
10012 NE 122nd St P-D Available 08/01/20 Top floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath - Second floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
1730 sqft
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Juanita
1 Unit Available
14368 104th Ave NE
14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
14368 104th Ave NE Available 06/27/20 Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! Available End of June! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12530 NE 138th Pl
12530 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
12530 NE 138th Pl Available 08/01/20 Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home - Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home. Large 0.20 ac flat lot Attached 2 car garage Sun/rec room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
9036 116th Ave NE
9036 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2110 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Pristine 1998 built 4 bdrm w/ dramatic open floor-plan that opens onto soaring 2-story entry, living, dining, kitchen & stairs! Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, island, SS appliances, eating area & walk-in pantry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
11641 NE 95th Street
11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
905 sqft
11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
12040 100th Ave NE J202
12040 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful condo prime Juanita location! Esplanade is located close to Juanita Beach. Close to 405, gym, parks & great restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
201 2nd St #406
201 2nd Street South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
665 sqft
Stunning Views, Walk to Google! Top Floor, Video Tours Available - In-person Showings Using Social Distancing, FaceTime or Video Tour Available: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302
12003 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
10129 NE 115th Lane
10129 Northeast 115th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
917 sqft
Two Bedroom Juanita (Kirkland) Townhome - Virtual Tour Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kirkland, WA

Finding an apartment in Kirkland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

