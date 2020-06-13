/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Juanita
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
18 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,915
1479 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
11341 106th Ave NE
11341 106th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Forbes Creek. 11341 106th Ave NE Kirkland, 98033. 4bed+den+bonus, 2.5baths. 3050sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
11641 NE 95th Street
11641 Northeast 95th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
11641 NE 95th Street Available 07/15/20 Kirkland Highlands Single Story Home - Vitural Tour Available! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
906 1st St S
906 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.75 Bath Home in Kirkland - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pet negotiable with $500 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Juanita
1 Unit Available
14368 104th Ave NE
14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
14368 104th Ave NE Available 06/27/20 Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! Available End of June! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
6216 116th Ave NE
6216 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
6216 116th Ave NE Available 07/09/20 Kirkland Home - Available July 9th - Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split entry-style Kirkland Home. Hardwood floors in the main living area with a dramatic wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
13010 NE 103rd Place
13010 Northeast 103rd Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1941 sqft
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Market
1 Unit Available
195 Lake Ave W
195 Lake Avenue West, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2780 sqft
One of a kind, Waterfront near Downtown Kirkland for Rent - Location, Location, Location. This waterfront home features 95+ ft of Kirklands finest Lake Washington shoreline.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkland
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yarrow Point
1 Unit Available
9064 NE 33rd ST
9064 Northeast 33rd Street, Yarrow Point, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yarrow Point
1 Unit Available
4642 95th Ave NE
4642 95th Avenue Northeast, Yarrow Point, WA
4642 95th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Yarrow Point Custom Gem - "Sanctuary in Seattle". This incredible home is everything a Yarrow Point estate should be. .. gracious, open, beautiful.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willows-Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
13945 NE 84th St
13945 Northeast 84th Street, Redmond, WA
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Location, Location, Location! 4 bedrooms/1.75 baths, formal living room, and dining room, and two large bonus rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3445 122nd Pl NE
3445 122nd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Beautiful Custom Built 5 Bed 5 Bath Home in Bridle Trails - This 5 bed 5 bath home features an expansive 5680 sqft of living space on a beautifully maintained lot in Pikes Peak.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
8305 NE 161st PL
8305 Northeast 161st Place, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
8305 NE 161st PL Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Kenmore Home for Rent - Built in 2013, this Kenmore home features a sprawling main floor with solid hardwoods and an open concept kitchen and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkland
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1089 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
