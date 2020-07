Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse internet cafe gym bbq/grill internet access lobby coffee bar

Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA.



We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den. All of our open-concept floor plans are designed with functionality and flow in mind and are filled with natural light thanks to our floor to ceiling windows. Modern style abounds with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, soaring ceilings, and hardwood-style vinyl flooring. Add to this, your own private patio or balcony, and you’ve found the perfect place to call “home.”



Just outside your door, you’ll find our community has everything you need. Work up a sweat in the fitness center or cook up some food in our BBQ area. Our pet-friendly community offers apartment living at its finest. All of this is supported by our top-notch staff dedicated to ensuring that our community continuously meets your expectations.



SK is ideally positioned just minutes away from many daily convenience