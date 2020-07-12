/
lakeview
193 Apartments for rent in Lakeview, Kirkland, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
9 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,471
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,131
1325 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101
6627 Lakeview Drive, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Kirkland condo total remodel 1/2 bk from beach - Property Id: 139339 Completely remodeled! Everything is brand new. Never been lived in since recent remodel.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The 101
101 Main St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,041
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,466
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments right near Kirkland Marina. Residents get access to a fire pit and barbecue area. Concierge service available. Within minutes of Peter Kirk Memorial Park. Close to I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,950
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
54 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202
10401 Northeast 32nd Place, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
827 sqft
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4442 109th Pl NE
4442 109th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2040 sqft
---Charming home near downtown Kirkland--- - Property Id: 315843 Beautiful single family home in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Houghton's with great neighborhood. Easy access to highway 520 (1 miles) and highway 405 (1.6 miles).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9064 NE 33rd ST
9064 Northeast 33rd Street, Yarrow Point, WA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104
712 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 Available 08/01/20 - Convenient living near downtown Kirkland. Remodeled bright ground level unit with private patio. This unit provides privacy for you and your family.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 2nd Ave S #106
410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
$500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located in downtown Kirkland and everything
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4642 95th Ave NE
4642 95th Avenue Northeast, Yarrow Point, WA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
4010 sqft
4642 95th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Yarrow Point Custom Gem - "Sanctuary in Seattle". This incredible home is everything a Yarrow Point estate should be. .. gracious, open, beautiful.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
195 Lake Ave W
195 Lake Avenue West, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2780 sqft
One of a kind, Waterfront near Downtown Kirkland for Rent - Location, Location, Location. This waterfront home features 95+ ft of Kirklands finest Lake Washington shoreline.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2538 102nd Ave NE
2538 102nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2270 sqft
Delightful 4 bedroom home in the desirable Clyde Hill neighborhood. Your kitchen boast granite countertops with an informal eating nook looking out to an oversized deck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
