The Carillon Apartment Residences

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage pet friendly bike storage guest parking package receiving

Ideally located on a serene hillside, the one- and two-bedroom apartments at The Carillon offer you a whole new experience of luxury living. Every home is equipped with fantastic amenities like a washer and dryer, large balcony or patio and high ceilings. Many apartment homes at The Carillon offer central A/C, so you can enjoy the breathtaking views of Lake Washington in comfort year round. The Carillon Apartments also provides excellent community facilities that are at your disposal. With excellent services and a courteous team of professionals, The Carillon Apartments is the perfect place to set up your new home.From water activities to wine tours, Kirkland has a bit of something for everyone. Visit the Juanita Bay Park or try out the Kirkland Argosy Lakes Cruise for some breathtaking views of Lake Washington. Spend time with friends and family at the Techcity Bowl & Fun Center or set out for a run on the 6 mile Cross Kirkland Corridor which borders The Carillon Apartments. Enjoy your leisure time to the maximum as a resident of The Carillon Apartments.