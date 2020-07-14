All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Carillon Apartment Residences

Open Now until 6pm
5604 Lakeview Dr · (631) 823-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5306M · Avail. Jul 16

$2,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 5406O · Avail. Aug 14

$2,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 5406H · Avail. now

$2,696

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5306J · Avail. Aug 26

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 5406K · Avail. Aug 17

$3,131

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 5308D · Avail. Oct 4

$3,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Carillon Apartment Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
guest parking
package receiving
Ideally located on a serene hillside, the one- and two-bedroom apartments at The Carillon offer you a whole new experience of luxury living. Every home is equipped with fantastic amenities like a washer and dryer, large balcony or patio and high ceilings. Many apartment homes at The Carillon offer central A/C, so you can enjoy the breathtaking views of Lake Washington in comfort year round. The Carillon Apartments also provides excellent community facilities that are at your disposal. With excellent services and a courteous team of professionals, The Carillon Apartments is the perfect place to set up your new home.From water activities to wine tours, Kirkland has a bit of something for everyone. Visit the Juanita Bay Park or try out the Kirkland Argosy Lakes Cruise for some breathtaking views of Lake Washington. Spend time with friends and family at the Techcity Bowl & Fun Center or set out for a run on the 6 mile Cross Kirkland Corridor which borders The Carillon Apartments. Enjoy your leisure time to the maximum as a resident of The Carillon Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage included in select units; Carport: $40/month; Tandem $75/month; Guest Parking: 1st come, 1st serve.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have any available units?
The Carillon Apartment Residences has 10 units available starting at $2,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Carillon Apartment Residences have?
Some of The Carillon Apartment Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Carillon Apartment Residences currently offering any rent specials?
The Carillon Apartment Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Carillon Apartment Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, The Carillon Apartment Residences is pet friendly.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences offer parking?
Yes, The Carillon Apartment Residences offers parking.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Carillon Apartment Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have a pool?
No, The Carillon Apartment Residences does not have a pool.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have accessible units?
No, The Carillon Apartment Residences does not have accessible units.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Carillon Apartment Residences has units with dishwashers.
Does The Carillon Apartment Residences have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Carillon Apartment Residences has units with air conditioning.
