165 Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kirkland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Juanita
21 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Moss Bay
13 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,825
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Lakeview
6 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1448 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Totem Lake
7 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,510
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,915
1479 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Moss Bay
9 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,995
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Central Houghton
57 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
Last updated June 12 at 10:39am
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,595
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,795
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Juanita
5 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Finn Hill
161 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Moss Bay
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11103 Northeast 124th Ln Unit #117
11103 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
963 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826179)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302
12003 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kirkland, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kirkland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

