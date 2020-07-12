/
moss bay
188 Apartments for rent in Moss Bay, Kirkland, WA
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The 101
101 Main St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,041
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,466
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments right near Kirkland Marina. Residents get access to a fire pit and barbecue area. Concierge service available. Within minutes of Peter Kirk Memorial Park. Close to I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,950
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104
712 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 Available 08/01/20 - Convenient living near downtown Kirkland. Remodeled bright ground level unit with private patio. This unit provides privacy for you and your family.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 2nd Ave S #106
410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
$500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located in downtown Kirkland and everything
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
134 Central Way, #604
134 Central Way, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2160 sqft
Downtown Kirkland 3 bed 2.5 bath water/sewer/garbage included in rent. - Water/sewer/garbage and 2 secured parking spaces are included in rent. Marina Heights Condo is prominently perched above downtown Kirkland.
Results within 1 mile of Moss Bay
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
9 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,471
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,131
1325 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
195 Lake Ave W
195 Lake Avenue West, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2780 sqft
One of a kind, Waterfront near Downtown Kirkland for Rent - Location, Location, Location. This waterfront home features 95+ ft of Kirklands finest Lake Washington shoreline.
Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101
6627 Lakeview Drive, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Kirkland condo total remodel 1/2 bk from beach - Property Id: 139339 Completely remodeled! Everything is brand new. Never been lived in since recent remodel.
Results within 5 miles of Moss Bay
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
139 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,481
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,875
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
