finn hill
184 Apartments for rent in Finn Hill, Kirkland, WA
152 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
16 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
1 Unit Available
13812 64th Pl NE
13812 64th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3830 sqft
13812 64th Pl NE Available 07/25/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Kirkland! - Come see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
11910 82nd Pl NE
11910 82nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2460 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010 *****OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11TH (1-3PM) ***** ***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.
1 Unit Available
9738 NE 138th Pl
9738 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1830 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
7613 NE 125th St
7613 Northeast 125th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2330 sqft
Finn Hill 4 BD Home on Cul de sac! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b8ab1940a3 Inviting light filled rooms with southern exposure. Both formal and informal living! Beautiful kitchen adjoins deck for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Finn Hill
3 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
12 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1114 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
6 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
925 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
20 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
7 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,617
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1189 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
8 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
4 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
6 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
1 Unit Available
9903 NE 124th St 605
9903 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
937 sqft
Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628 Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
1 Unit Available
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
1 Unit Available
15914 84th Avenue Northeast
15914 84th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Stunning 2 bed 1 bath home in a perfect location between a quiet neighborhood and the busy shopping center. Only a 5 min.
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
***ONE FREE MONTH*** - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom.
1 Unit Available
10801 NE 141st Pl
10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1940 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street.
1 Unit Available
12023 100th Ave NE B 5
12023 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
662 sqft
12023 100th Ave NE B 5 Available 09/01/20 Unique 1 bedroom BEACH CONDO - Unique one bedroom one bath beach condo Newly updated Nestled in the small condo development of Juanita Terrace. Minutes from Juanita Beach park.
1 Unit Available
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.
1 Unit Available
12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304
12020 100th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
405 to West on NE 124th Street, 1.3 miles, left onto 100th Ave NE to Esplanade. Building M is at Southwest corner of complex. You can park in front of the unit's building - parking space number are 94 and 95 Remarks: Juanita's Esplanade.
1 Unit Available
11717 93rd Ave NE #10A
11717 93rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
986 sqft
Like the Lake Breezes? 2 Bed 2 Bath Juanita Bay Townhome - Freshly updated two-bedroom townhome with all the bells and whistles.
