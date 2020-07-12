/
south juanita
Last updated July 12 2020
158 Apartments for rent in South Juanita, Kirkland, WA
41 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
12 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1114 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
925 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
20 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
7 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,617
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1189 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
8 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
9903 NE 124th St 605
9903 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
937 sqft
Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628 Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
1 Unit Available
12023 100th Ave NE B 5
12023 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
662 sqft
12023 100th Ave NE B 5 Available 09/01/20 Unique 1 bedroom BEACH CONDO - Unique one bedroom one bath beach condo Newly updated Nestled in the small condo development of Juanita Terrace. Minutes from Juanita Beach park.
1 Unit Available
9907 Ne 124th St
9907 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
690 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with beautiful hardwood floors and designer paint. Stay cool in the summer with A/C, a private patio, a swimming pool, and a water stream facing shady evergreens. Thermostat can be controlled by your smartphone.
1 Unit Available
10504 NE 114th LN
10504 Northeast 114th Lane, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3440 sqft
Beautiful Custom Home on a private setting. Kirkland Forbes Creek/Juanita area. Large Bonus Room. A/C. Top quality throughout.
1 Unit Available
12020 NE 100th Ave., #M304
12020 100th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
405 to West on NE 124th Street, 1.3 miles, left onto 100th Ave NE to Esplanade. Building M is at Southwest corner of complex. You can park in front of the unit's building - parking space number are 94 and 95 Remarks: Juanita's Esplanade.
1 Unit Available
11717 93rd Ave NE #10A
11717 93rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
986 sqft
Like the Lake Breezes? 2 Bed 2 Bath Juanita Bay Townhome - Freshly updated two-bedroom townhome with all the bells and whistles.
1 Unit Available
10012 NE 122nd St P-D
10012 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
872 sqft
10012 NE 122nd St P-D Available 08/02/20 Condo near the beach - top floor 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath - Second floor updated 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
10129 NE 115th Lane
10129 Northeast 115th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
917 sqft
Two Bedroom Juanita (Kirkland) Townhome - Virtual Tour Available! - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
1 Unit Available
11326 NE 117th St
11326 Northeast 117th Street, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2331 sqft
Fantastic three level sun-filled stand-alone townhouse in Kirkland. Beautifully designed with soaring ceilings and abundance of windows, special features incl.
1 Unit Available
11409 100th Avenue NE Unit C
11409 99th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
775 sqft
11409 100th Avenue NE Unit C Available 07/24/20 Cute Stand Alone Cottage in Kirkland - Great little cottage 2 blocks across the street from Lake Washington in Kirkland.
Results within 1 mile of South Juanita
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
29 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
17 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,498
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1327 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
152 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
6 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
4 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
