2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
198 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kirkland, WA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Totem Lake
7 Units Available
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience in Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Juanita
16 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1054 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Totem Lake
11 Units Available
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
745 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Rose Hill
6 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1142 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
6 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Juanita
12 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Juanita
4 Units Available
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
925 sqft
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1050 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Central Houghton
56 Units Available
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
6 Units Available
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1095 sqft
Spacious townhomes have vaulted ceilings, crown molding, tile backsplash and eco-friendly toilets. The outdoor swimming pool has a tanning lounge deck. An easy walk from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Moss Bay
14 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Rose Hill
8 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Lakeview
7 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1448 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Finn Hill
161 Units Available
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1146 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Moss Bay
Contact for Availability
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated December 26 at 06:26pm
Totem Lake
16 Units Available
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
945 sqft
Nearby schools: Juanita Bay Montessori, Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Helen Keller Elementary, Juanita High, Studio East, Providence Classical Christian School. Close to Juanita Creek, Evergreen Healthcare, Totem Lake, Totem Lake Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, public transportation, pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Totem Lake
1 Unit Available
11215 NE 128th ST L204
11215 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
905 sqft
11215 NE 128th ST L204 Available 07/01/20 Amazing Location!!! Beautiful 2 Bed/1.75 Bath Condo - Peaceful, quiet Tanager condo located in the Totem Lake area; off of I-405 and close to Juanita Beach Park.
