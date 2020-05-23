10312 NE 137th Pl

Amenities

This wonderful rambler sits on a huge lot with ample room all around. The front yard has a nice, level lawn with a few trees and the backyard has a covered patio, large lawn, and a regular Garden of Eden with grapes and 3-4 varieties of fruit trees! An automatic sprinkler system will help you keep it green. The house has easy access to I-405, Lake Washington, shopping and more.



Inside you will be greeted to the hardwood floor -- not new laminate but original hardwood flooring in excellent condition. A working fireplace will provide ambiance and take the chill off if the power ever goes out.



Around the corner, past the eating area, is the linear kitchen with an awesome gas cooking range. Any chef would die for this range!! Plenty of storage cabinets in the kitchen as well. A slider off the dining room goes out to the covered patio where you can set up a BBQ.



Down the hall are three bedrooms and a full bath. Go the other direction to a large private bedroom off the garage with its own bathroom. The washer/dryer (included) are also housed downstairs. This would make a great space for that individual seeking his/her own space.



Other Amenities: air conditioning; security alarm; dishwasher; cable ready; gas forced-air furnace; ceiling fan; disposal; fenced yard; skylight; wide blinds; water/ice in fridge; portable microwave; automatic irrigation.



The house has been freshly painted and is sparkling clean and awaiting your move!!



Terms: 10-month lease.$2,000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $250 Bump in security deposit per pet, $35 pet rent, Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Renters Insurance required.

$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.