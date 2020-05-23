All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

10312 NE 137th Pl

10312 Northeast 137th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Northeast 137th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 01/18/2020...

This wonderful rambler sits on a huge lot with ample room all around. The front yard has a nice, level lawn with a few trees and the backyard has a covered patio, large lawn, and a regular Garden of Eden with grapes and 3-4 varieties of fruit trees! An automatic sprinkler system will help you keep it green. The house has easy access to I-405, Lake Washington, shopping and more.

Inside you will be greeted to the hardwood floor -- not new laminate but original hardwood flooring in excellent condition. A working fireplace will provide ambiance and take the chill off if the power ever goes out.

Around the corner, past the eating area, is the linear kitchen with an awesome gas cooking range. Any chef would die for this range!! Plenty of storage cabinets in the kitchen as well. A slider off the dining room goes out to the covered patio where you can set up a BBQ.

Down the hall are three bedrooms and a full bath. Go the other direction to a large private bedroom off the garage with its own bathroom. The washer/dryer (included) are also housed downstairs. This would make a great space for that individual seeking his/her own space.

Other Amenities: air conditioning; security alarm; dishwasher; cable ready; gas forced-air furnace; ceiling fan; disposal; fenced yard; skylight; wide blinds; water/ice in fridge; portable microwave; automatic irrigation.

The house has been freshly painted and is sparkling clean and awaiting your move!!

Terms: 10-month lease.$2,000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $250 Bump in security deposit per pet, $35 pet rent, Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Renters Insurance required.
$500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have any available units?
10312 NE 137th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10312 NE 137th Pl have?
Some of 10312 NE 137th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 NE 137th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10312 NE 137th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 NE 137th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10312 NE 137th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10312 NE 137th Pl offers parking.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10312 NE 137th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have a pool?
No, 10312 NE 137th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10312 NE 137th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 NE 137th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 NE 137th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10312 NE 137th Pl has units with air conditioning.

