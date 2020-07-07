Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly carport guest parking internet access lobby package receiving

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kirkland, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Totem Lake, Kirkland, with easy access to I-40 and NE 124th Street, Heronfield Apartments is just minutes away from Google, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Redmond has to offer.Heronfield Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated indoor and outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and hot tub. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Redmond.We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensu