Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Heronfield

11105 NE 123rd Ln · (206) 488-0084
Location

11105 NE 123rd Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-202 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A-206 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A-302 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-206 · Avail. now

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit E-305 · Avail. now

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit E-304 · Avail. now

$1,826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-205 · Avail. now

$2,143

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit A-114 · Avail. now

$2,158

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit C-305 · Avail. now

$2,168

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heronfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kirkland, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Totem Lake, Kirkland, with easy access to I-40 and NE 124th Street, Heronfield Apartments is just minutes away from Google, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Redmond has to offer.Heronfield Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated indoor and outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and hot tub. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Redmond.We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $350 refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 holding fee (Applied to security deposit after approval), $250 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat fee per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximun
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heronfield have any available units?
Heronfield has 16 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heronfield have?
Some of Heronfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heronfield currently offering any rent specials?
Heronfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heronfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Heronfield is pet friendly.
Does Heronfield offer parking?
Yes, Heronfield offers parking.
Does Heronfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heronfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heronfield have a pool?
Yes, Heronfield has a pool.
Does Heronfield have accessible units?
No, Heronfield does not have accessible units.
Does Heronfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heronfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Heronfield have units with air conditioning?
No, Heronfield does not have units with air conditioning.
