Kirkland, WA
Starboard Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Starboard Apartments

9311 Northeast 118th Lane · (425) 629-0094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9311 Northeast 118th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-204 · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 08-204 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-103 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 10-204 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 11-102 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Starboard Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland. Starboard’s selection of updated spacious, single-level apartments puts you on course for smart living. Among the 80 newly-fresh units are two and one-bedroom homes. Explore Kirkland’s urbane indoor galleries or amble its outdoor art walks. Mingle among friends at seasonal weekly farmers’ markets. Prefer even more fresh air? Point the pin of your outdoors compass across the street toward the lakefront park’s 22 acres of swimming, sports courts and fields, open lawns and docks – or bicycle the lush route toward the more serene Juanita Bay Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Starboard Apartments have any available units?
Starboard Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Starboard Apartments have?
Some of Starboard Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Starboard Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Starboard Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Starboard Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Starboard Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Starboard Apartments offer parking?
No, Starboard Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Starboard Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Starboard Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Starboard Apartments have a pool?
No, Starboard Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Starboard Apartments have accessible units?
No, Starboard Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Starboard Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Starboard Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Starboard Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Starboard Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
