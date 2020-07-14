Starboard Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym hot tub sauna cats allowed

From your Starboard side, everything is close. Steer your social side toward on-trend coffee and wine bars, gathering-spot bistros and popular pubs in nearby Juanita Village and downtown Kirkland. Starboard’s selection of updated spacious, single-level apartments puts you on course for smart living. Among the 80 newly-fresh units are two and one-bedroom homes. Explore Kirkland’s urbane indoor galleries or amble its outdoor art walks. Mingle among friends at seasonal weekly farmers’ markets. Prefer even more fresh air? Point the pin of your outdoors compass across the street toward the lakefront park’s 22 acres of swimming, sports courts and fields, open lawns and docks – or bicycle the lush route toward the more serene Juanita Bay Park.