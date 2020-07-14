All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY

Open Now until 6pm
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE · (206) 488-0135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 7304 · Avail. now

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 6110 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
sauna
It doesn’t get much better than life at Villaggio on Yarrow Bay. The serene beauty of our waterfront community can be felt from the private beach and marina, all the way to the spacious interiors of our luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Centrally located in Kirkland, WA, Villaggio on Yarrow Bay is just minutes from neighboring cities like Redmond, Bellevue, Seattle, and Lakeview. But with resort-style amenities, a nearby nature preserve, and breathtaking panoramic views, staying home never looked so good. Our Kirkland apartment homes feature high-end finishes such as marble entries, maple cabinetry, dual shower heads, elegant crown molding, granite countertops and backsplash, and beautiful wood-style flooring.

We can’t wait for you to live the Villaggio lifestyle! Come experience Villaggio on Yarrow Bay today to begin your next chapter.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact for details

Frequently Asked Questions

Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have any available units?
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY has 24 units available starting at $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have?
Some of VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY currently offering any rent specials?
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY pet-friendly?
Yes, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY is pet friendly.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY offer parking?
Yes, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY offers parking.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have a pool?
Yes, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY has a pool.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have accessible units?
No, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY does not have accessible units.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY has units with dishwashers.
Does VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY has units with air conditioning.

