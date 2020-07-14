Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal sauna

It doesn’t get much better than life at Villaggio on Yarrow Bay. The serene beauty of our waterfront community can be felt from the private beach and marina, all the way to the spacious interiors of our luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Centrally located in Kirkland, WA, Villaggio on Yarrow Bay is just minutes from neighboring cities like Redmond, Bellevue, Seattle, and Lakeview. But with resort-style amenities, a nearby nature preserve, and breathtaking panoramic views, staying home never looked so good. Our Kirkland apartment homes feature high-end finishes such as marble entries, maple cabinetry, dual shower heads, elegant crown molding, granite countertops and backsplash, and beautiful wood-style flooring.



We can’t wait for you to live the Villaggio lifestyle! Come experience Villaggio on Yarrow Bay today to begin your next chapter.