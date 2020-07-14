Amenities
It doesn’t get much better than life at Villaggio on Yarrow Bay. The serene beauty of our waterfront community can be felt from the private beach and marina, all the way to the spacious interiors of our luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Centrally located in Kirkland, WA, Villaggio on Yarrow Bay is just minutes from neighboring cities like Redmond, Bellevue, Seattle, and Lakeview. But with resort-style amenities, a nearby nature preserve, and breathtaking panoramic views, staying home never looked so good. Our Kirkland apartment homes feature high-end finishes such as marble entries, maple cabinetry, dual shower heads, elegant crown molding, granite countertops and backsplash, and beautiful wood-style flooring.
We can’t wait for you to live the Villaggio lifestyle! Come experience Villaggio on Yarrow Bay today to begin your next chapter.