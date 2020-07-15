All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

88 Cascade Key

88 Cascade Key · No Longer Available
Location

88 Cascade Key, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Waterfront lifestyle and acclaimed Bellevue Schools - Dine on wrap around lakeside deck, enjoying spectacular sunsets. Revel in Ralph Anderson custom architecture on 115' waterfront Newport Shores home, with lavish use of rich natural finishes. Serene views through walls of windows, while western exposure dapples light on the hardwood floors. Blurred lines of inside and out through sets of french doors. Moor your boat on private dock. Resort style living, with Newport Shores amenities, clubhouse, pool and tennis. Acclaimed Bellevue schools.

(RLNE4722483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Cascade Key have any available units?
88 Cascade Key doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Cascade Key have?
Some of 88 Cascade Key's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Cascade Key currently offering any rent specials?
88 Cascade Key is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Cascade Key pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Cascade Key is pet friendly.
Does 88 Cascade Key offer parking?
No, 88 Cascade Key does not offer parking.
Does 88 Cascade Key have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Cascade Key does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Cascade Key have a pool?
Yes, 88 Cascade Key has a pool.
Does 88 Cascade Key have accessible units?
No, 88 Cascade Key does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Cascade Key have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Cascade Key does not have units with dishwashers.
