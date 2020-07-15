88 Cascade Key

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Waterfront lifestyle and acclaimed Bellevue Schools - Dine on wrap around lakeside deck, enjoying spectacular sunsets. Revel in Ralph Anderson custom architecture on 115' waterfront Newport Shores home, with lavish use of rich natural finishes. Serene views through walls of windows, while western exposure dapples light on the hardwood floors. Blurred lines of inside and out through sets of french doors. Moor your boat on private dock. Resort style living, with Newport Shores amenities, clubhouse, pool and tennis. Acclaimed Bellevue schools.



(RLNE4722483)