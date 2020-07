Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning fireplace microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym bbq/grill hot tub media room garage parking pool clubhouse conference room internet access lobby sauna yoga

Come home to apartment living in grand style at The Bravern. With rich finishes, spectacular views, and abundant amenities and services, this is apartment living for those who want everything The Bravern has to offer, but prefer to rent. Enjoy a singular living experience at the convergence of Northwest innovation and culture. Explore amid world-class shopping and celebrated dining. And find the balance between privacy and community, luxury and practicality, work and play. Some of life’s best moments can be found right outside your front door.