Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible car charging car wash area clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area

Live, work, laugh and play in downtown Bellevue Main Street



Located at the corner of Bellevue Way and Main Street, The Meyden in the heart of Bellevue with shopping, entertainment, and parks just outside your door.

Perfectly matched to your lifestyle.



Discover our spacious apartment homes, designed for entertaining, enjoy the resident lounges and courtyards with fireside seating, water fountains, outdoor gourmet grilling stations, sun chaise lounges, tables for friends amongst beautiful landscaping, media lounge, sports lounge reservable for special events. Come see our state of the art 24-hour fitness gym. View our rentable guest suite and our custom Theater.



The Meyden is designed to exceed expectations.



Your new home features individually controlled air conditioning and heating, solid quartz countertops, large kitchens with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with slow to close cabinet doors and drawers, flooring in our homes is tile and wood throughout the living/ din