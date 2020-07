Amenities

Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living. Choose from diverse studios and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to innovative townhomes and live/work lofts. Our central location boasts easy access to the I-405 and the Microsoft Campus, and is just minutes from Downtown Bellevue, Kirkland, and Redmond.



Here at Sparc Apartments, we strive to provide top-notch amenities to fit the needs of all our Residents, from floor-to-ceiling windows in select homes, to quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, and vinyl-plank flooring. Our community is the heart of Sparc, which is exemplified through our many social spots, including our WiFi lounge, our event space with a TV lounge, and our very own rooftop deck. We understand just how busy our Residents are, so our goal is to simplify life by offering mod