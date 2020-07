Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

12 Central Square exemplifies the best of Bellevue with its upscale lifestyle and downtown location. Representing an authentic live-work-play experience, this exclusive community’s garden-like grounds and modern living spaces are designed for your comfort. Exceptional convenience and location combine to offer the lifestyle solution you crave, while instantaneous access and endless recreational and entertainment options provide a framework for creating lasting memories with friends.



12 Central Square invites you to relax and enjoy life at your pace.