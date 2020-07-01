All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

6647 114th Ave SE

6647 114th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6647 114th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bellevue Townhouse - Newport Hills - Available 3/21 - Welcome to the lovely Pembrook Meadows neighborhood in Newport Hills. This spacious 1900 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath feels like a stand alone home with none of the maintenance. High ceilings on the 1st floor gives the entry an open feeling. Lovely step down living room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen is open to the formal dining room and a smaller family room/office area with a slider out to a second patio courtyard. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and room of a bistro table with sliding glass doors to the back patio that let in lots of natural light. Laundry and half bath round out the 1st floor. Upstairs has built in desk and two suites, each with their own bathroom. The master has high ceilings, walk in closet, 5-piece master bath with upgraded tile work. The community offers a swimming pool, tennis court and cabana. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Close to T-Mobile and Factoria shopping. Jump on I-405 to head north or south. Detached 2 car garage. Pets are welcome with a $500 per pet deposit but sorry, no smoking. VIDEOS AVAILABLE on request for those that feel uncomfortable touring live.

To arrange a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725 #forleaesbellevue #rentnewporthills #avenueoneresidential #Newporthillsrental

(RLNE5651570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 114th Ave SE have any available units?
6647 114th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 114th Ave SE have?
Some of 6647 114th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 114th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6647 114th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 114th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6647 114th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6647 114th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 6647 114th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 6647 114th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 114th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 114th Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 6647 114th Ave SE has a pool.
Does 6647 114th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6647 114th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 114th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 114th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

