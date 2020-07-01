6647 114th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Bellevue Townhouse - Newport Hills - Available 3/21 - Welcome to the lovely Pembrook Meadows neighborhood in Newport Hills. This spacious 1900 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath feels like a stand alone home with none of the maintenance. High ceilings on the 1st floor gives the entry an open feeling. Lovely step down living room with wood burning fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen is open to the formal dining room and a smaller family room/office area with a slider out to a second patio courtyard. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and room of a bistro table with sliding glass doors to the back patio that let in lots of natural light. Laundry and half bath round out the 1st floor. Upstairs has built in desk and two suites, each with their own bathroom. The master has high ceilings, walk in closet, 5-piece master bath with upgraded tile work. The community offers a swimming pool, tennis court and cabana. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Close to T-Mobile and Factoria shopping. Jump on I-405 to head north or south. Detached 2 car garage. Pets are welcome with a $500 per pet deposit but sorry, no smoking. VIDEOS AVAILABLE on request for those that feel uncomfortable touring live.



To arrange a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725 #forleaesbellevue #rentnewporthills #avenueoneresidential #Newporthillsrental



(RLNE5651570)