Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub package receiving

Redmond Court Apartments is situated perfectly between Bellevue and Redmond and directly across the street from the Microsoft Campus. Newly renovated homes available. This ideal location is close to restaurants and shopping and offers easy access to the SR-520, I-405 and I-90. Our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and private patio/balcony with storage. Relax at the pool and spa or work out in the fitness center. We also offer covered parking.