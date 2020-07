Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard green community internet access key fob access package receiving

Avalon Meydenbauer is located in the heart of Downtown Bellevue. This exquisite Washington community boasts studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom Bellevue apartments for rent. Each of our Downtown Bellevue apartments features a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, in-home washer and dryer, spacious closets, carpeted floors, and bright and airy floor plans. Avalon Meydenbauer features an array of amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center and lounge. We are conveniently located minutes to Microsoft, the Overlake Medical Center, and one block to the Bellevue Square Mall and Lincoln Square, making life at Avalon Meydenbauer a breeze.