Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Hyde Square represents a new generation of modern, luxury apartments in Bellevue WA. Clean, European styling, contemporary design and the kind of amenities typically found in the buildings across the water. A home at Hyde Square puts you in the middle of what really matters in the Seattle area.