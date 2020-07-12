/
/
/
woodridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Woodridge, Bellevue, WA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
108 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
855 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12115 SE 9th Pl
12115 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1940 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in the heart of Bellevue - Bellevue Schools!!! Secluded, Bavarian style 2 story home in a naturally wooded setting. Endless possibilities on this .59 acre property.
Results within 1 mile of Woodridge
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,699
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
32 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,717
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,903
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
3 Units Available
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,395
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101
2630 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
885 sqft
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Bellevue Condo, Recently Updated, Great Location!! - Light and bright corner unit condo. Lots of nice upgrades including newer wood flooring, carpet, stainless appliances and cabinets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14418 SE 9th Place
14418 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious remodeled house with AC. - Wonderful location in cul-de-sac convenient neighborhood to shopping & schools. This house features large yard,RV parking, garden space & greenhouse. Newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12412 NE 4th Pl
12412 Northeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2250 sqft
12412 NE 4th Pl Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
225 112th Ave NE
225 112th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,895
340 sqft
Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 108th Avenue NE
111 108th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1B in Bellevue downtown. Great location - Property Id: 306268 Premier location in the heart of Bellevue downtown. Light-filled 4th floor condo overlooking a beautiful courtyard with a fountain.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10698 SE 2nd St
10698 Southeast 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2225 sqft
Great Townhome for rent - One of the 8 new Townhomes in Envision Northwest Bellevue. This community is just minutes to world class shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, hospitals, schools and transit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WANewcastle, WATukwila, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAFairwood, WAWoodinville, WA