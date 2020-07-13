All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Yarrowood Highlands

11330 NE 36th Pl · (425) 310-4835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit D225 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit C130 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit B133 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yarrowood Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
hot tub
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome home to Yarrowood Highlands! Experience the best of the Pacific Northwest in our centrally-located apartment home community, tucked in a park-like setting just minutes away from downtown Kirkland and Bellevue. Yarrowood Highlands is close enough to the modern conveniences of everyday life, and yet a world away from the fast-paced hustle-and-bustle. Our serene, tranquil setting boasts quiet walking trails, and lush, green open spaces, including a community playground.

The beauty of our pet-friendly Bellevue apartment home community extends into our one, two and three-bedroom residences, featuring maple wood cabinetry, open-concept living areas, personal patios or balconies, and wood-style flooring. Whether you’re relaxing in our resort-style pool and spa, or cozying up to your personal fireplace, you can’t help but feel at home at Yarrowood Highlands.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200 one-time fee
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yarrowood Highlands have any available units?
Yarrowood Highlands has 3 units available starting at $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Yarrowood Highlands have?
Some of Yarrowood Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yarrowood Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Yarrowood Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yarrowood Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Yarrowood Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Yarrowood Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Yarrowood Highlands offers parking.
Does Yarrowood Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yarrowood Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yarrowood Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Yarrowood Highlands has a pool.
Does Yarrowood Highlands have accessible units?
No, Yarrowood Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Yarrowood Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yarrowood Highlands has units with dishwashers.
