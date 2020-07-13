Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool hot tub parking 24hr maintenance courtyard dog park e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome home to Yarrowood Highlands! Experience the best of the Pacific Northwest in our centrally-located apartment home community, tucked in a park-like setting just minutes away from downtown Kirkland and Bellevue. Yarrowood Highlands is close enough to the modern conveniences of everyday life, and yet a world away from the fast-paced hustle-and-bustle. Our serene, tranquil setting boasts quiet walking trails, and lush, green open spaces, including a community playground.



The beauty of our pet-friendly Bellevue apartment home community extends into our one, two and three-bedroom residences, featuring maple wood cabinetry, open-concept living areas, personal patios or balconies, and wood-style flooring. Whether you’re relaxing in our resort-style pool and spa, or cozying up to your personal fireplace, you can’t help but feel at home at Yarrowood Highlands.