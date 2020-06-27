3819 138th Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Amazing fully updated Bellevue/Factoria/Somerset home for rent Amazing fully updated Bellevue/Factoria/Somerset/Eastgate home on Large lot. Spectacular schools (Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport Sr. High)! Walking distance to Factoria Mall, Shopping & Dining. This home offers 4 beds with classic vaulted ceiling, large kitchen with additional islands space, tons of cabinets and storage space and wonderful glass slider to deck and large fenced yard. Perfect for entertaining! Brand new kitchen appliances (Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Downdraft Cooktop). New quartz countertop with back-splash. New Washer/Dryer. New hardwood floors throughout. New deck. New fence. Fully remodeled bathrooms.
