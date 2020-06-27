All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:21 PM

3819 138th Avenue Southeast

3819 138th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3819 138th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing fully updated Bellevue/Factoria/Somerset home for rent Amazing fully updated Bellevue/Factoria/Somerset/Eastgate home on Large lot. Spectacular schools (Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport Sr. High)! Walking distance to Factoria Mall, Shopping & Dining. This home offers 4 beds with classic vaulted ceiling, large kitchen with additional islands space, tons of cabinets and storage space and wonderful glass slider to deck and large fenced yard. Perfect for entertaining! Brand new kitchen appliances (Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Downdraft Cooktop). New quartz countertop with back-splash. New Washer/Dryer. New hardwood floors throughout. New deck. New fence. Fully remodeled bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
3819 138th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 3819 138th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 138th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3819 138th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 138th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 138th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 138th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
