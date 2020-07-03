All apartments in Bellevue
16308 SE 46th Way
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

16308 SE 46th Way

16308 Southeast 46th Way · No Longer Available
Location

16308 Southeast 46th Way, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16308 SE 46th Way Available 01/31/20 Move in ready, sparkling refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, new kitchen and bath remodel, fenced backyard - Great opportunity to live on the Lakemont hill. Just a few minutes down the hill to I90 for an easy Eastside or Downtown Seattle commute. Great location with fenced backyard. Refinished hardwoods through out, brand new Kitchen and bathroom remodel with slab granite and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious living and dining rooms, family room just off of the kitchen along with large glass doors for easy access to the backyard. Established cat ok, small dog possible. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant, non smoking property. Call 425-602-5562 or email Kimberlie.Clairmont@aboda.com to coordinate a time to view this lovely home.

(RLNE5480530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16308 SE 46th Way have any available units?
16308 SE 46th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16308 SE 46th Way have?
Some of 16308 SE 46th Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16308 SE 46th Way currently offering any rent specials?
16308 SE 46th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16308 SE 46th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16308 SE 46th Way is pet friendly.
Does 16308 SE 46th Way offer parking?
No, 16308 SE 46th Way does not offer parking.
Does 16308 SE 46th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16308 SE 46th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16308 SE 46th Way have a pool?
No, 16308 SE 46th Way does not have a pool.
Does 16308 SE 46th Way have accessible units?
No, 16308 SE 46th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16308 SE 46th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16308 SE 46th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

