16308 SE 46th Way Available 01/31/20 Move in ready, sparkling refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, new kitchen and bath remodel, fenced backyard - Great opportunity to live on the Lakemont hill. Just a few minutes down the hill to I90 for an easy Eastside or Downtown Seattle commute. Great location with fenced backyard. Refinished hardwoods through out, brand new Kitchen and bathroom remodel with slab granite and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious living and dining rooms, family room just off of the kitchen along with large glass doors for easy access to the backyard. Established cat ok, small dog possible. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant, non smoking property. Call 425-602-5562 or email Kimberlie.Clairmont@aboda.com to coordinate a time to view this lovely home.



(RLNE5480530)