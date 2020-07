Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Don’t miss your chance to live in a brand new, luxury apartment community in Downtown Bellevue, WA. Main Street Flats welcomes you into a world of relaxed, sophisticated living. We’ve thought of every detail in our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments and we’d love to give you a tour. From the rooftop terraces with incredible views of the Seattle skyline and Cascade Mountains, to the social lounge with its own coffee bar and VIP room, life at Main Street Flats offers the opportunity to socialize or simply enjoy a quiet sunset.