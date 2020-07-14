Amenities
Factoria Bellevue Apartments
Whether you want to spend a cozy day at home, or an energetic evening in the city, Sofi at Somerset is a community where you can escape the daily grind, yet still be just minutes away from the big city. Located in Bellevue, Washington, Sofi residents have the pleasure of enjoying a peaceful community full of luxurious amenities. Soak in our outdoor spa and relax in our tranquil environment or take a swim in our sparkling swimming pool. In addition to easy freeway access to downtown Bellevue, Renton, and Seattle, Sofi at Somerset has a wide variety of wonderful shops, banks, and fine dining just around the corner. If you have kids look no further, we have over 10 public and private schools within a three mile radius. Stop by today for a tour.