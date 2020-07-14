All apartments in Bellevue
Sofi at Somerset

13180 SE Newport Way · (360) 450-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G202 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit C303 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit A203 · Avail. now

$2,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft


Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi at Somerset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Factoria Bellevue Apartments
Whether you want to spend a cozy day at home, or an energetic evening in the city, Sofi at Somerset is a community where you can escape the daily grind, yet still be just minutes away from the big city. Located in Bellevue, Washington, Sofi residents have the pleasure of enjoying a peaceful community full of luxurious amenities. Soak in our outdoor spa and relax in our tranquil environment or take a swim in our sparkling swimming pool. In addition to easy freeway access to downtown Bellevue, Renton, and Seattle, Sofi at Somerset has a wide variety of wonderful shops, banks, and fine dining just around the corner. If you have kids look no further, we have over 10 public and private schools within a three mile radius. Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $45 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please see leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi at Somerset have any available units?
Sofi at Somerset has 7 units available starting at $2,137 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi at Somerset have?
Some of Sofi at Somerset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi at Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi at Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi at Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi at Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Sofi at Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Sofi at Somerset offers parking.
Does Sofi at Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi at Somerset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi at Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Sofi at Somerset has a pool.
Does Sofi at Somerset have accessible units?
No, Sofi at Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi at Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi at Somerset has units with dishwashers.
