Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance

Factoria Bellevue Apartments

Whether you want to spend a cozy day at home, or an energetic evening in the city, Sofi at Somerset is a community where you can escape the daily grind, yet still be just minutes away from the big city. Located in Bellevue, Washington, Sofi residents have the pleasure of enjoying a peaceful community full of luxurious amenities. Soak in our outdoor spa and relax in our tranquil environment or take a swim in our sparkling swimming pool. In addition to easy freeway access to downtown Bellevue, Renton, and Seattle, Sofi at Somerset has a wide variety of wonderful shops, banks, and fine dining just around the corner. If you have kids look no further, we have over 10 public and private schools within a three mile radius. Stop by today for a tour.