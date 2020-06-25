All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 15107 NE 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15107 NE 12th St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

15107 NE 12th St

15107 Northeast 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15107 Northeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Pay a visit on this pretty, unfurnished, 1,700-square-foot, single family home now!

It is ideally located in the serene Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington. This property has 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and 2-car covered attached garage (4-car driveway parking included).

The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floors; and large sliding glass doors and windows. The living room is furnished with a nifty brick facade fireplace that adds warmth and comfort during cool nights.

The lovely kitchen has smooth granite counters with back-splash and fine cabinetry with lots of storage space. It is also equipped with modern appliances such as garbage disposal, range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

Its spacious and comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. The clean and nice bathroom, meanwhile, has a double-sink vanity surmounted by a lighted mirror. A shower curtain partitioned cozy bathtub/shower combo, completes its personal hygienic function. The home is equipped with central forced-air heater with thermostat (gas operated) for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room with lots of cabinets for storage are available, too.

Exterior features include a nice, large well-maintained yard, garden, and patioexcellent spots for outdoor activities with the family. Other amenities include the nearby playground, parks, and barbecue area.

Sorry, pets are not allowed in the property.

Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway and Crossroads Park.

Nearby Schools:
Interlake Senior High School - 0.87 miles, 8/10
Odle Middle School - 0.63 miles, 7/10
Bellevue Big Picture School - 2 miles, 9/10
Bennett Elementary School - 1.71 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
245 - 0.3 miles
221 - 0.3 miles
B Line - 0.3 miles
226 - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15107 NE 12th St have any available units?
15107 NE 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15107 NE 12th St have?
Some of 15107 NE 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15107 NE 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
15107 NE 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15107 NE 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15107 NE 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 15107 NE 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 15107 NE 12th St offers parking.
Does 15107 NE 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15107 NE 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15107 NE 12th St have a pool?
No, 15107 NE 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 15107 NE 12th St have accessible units?
No, 15107 NE 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15107 NE 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15107 NE 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle