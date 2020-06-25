15107 NE 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! Pay a visit on this pretty, unfurnished, 1,700-square-foot, single family home now!



It is ideally located in the serene Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington. This property has 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and 2-car covered attached garage (4-car driveway parking included).



The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floors; and large sliding glass doors and windows. The living room is furnished with a nifty brick facade fireplace that adds warmth and comfort during cool nights.



The lovely kitchen has smooth granite counters with back-splash and fine cabinetry with lots of storage space. It is also equipped with modern appliances such as garbage disposal, range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.



Its spacious and comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. The clean and nice bathroom, meanwhile, has a double-sink vanity surmounted by a lighted mirror. A shower curtain partitioned cozy bathtub/shower combo, completes its personal hygienic function. The home is equipped with central forced-air heater with thermostat (gas operated) for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room with lots of cabinets for storage are available, too.



Exterior features include a nice, large well-maintained yard, garden, and patioexcellent spots for outdoor activities with the family. Other amenities include the nearby playground, parks, and barbecue area.



Sorry, pets are not allowed in the property.



Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway and Crossroads Park.



Nearby Schools:

Interlake Senior High School - 0.87 miles, 8/10

Odle Middle School - 0.63 miles, 7/10

Bellevue Big Picture School - 2 miles, 9/10

Bennett Elementary School - 1.71 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

245 - 0.3 miles

221 - 0.3 miles

B Line - 0.3 miles

226 - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838567)