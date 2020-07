Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard internet cafe pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly clubhouse pool table

Welcome home to The Carrington! Located in Bellevue, Washington, our community offers all the comforts and luxury of home in a setting that can't be beat. The Carrington was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living. Our warm and inviting apartment community is minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, schools and entertainment venues.