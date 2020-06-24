All apartments in Bellevue
14811 SE 50th St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

14811 SE 50th St

14811 Southeast 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14811 Southeast 50th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Price reduced! Fabulous Horizon Heights home w/ panoramic views of the Cascades, Olympics, Bellevue skyline, Lk Washington & Lk Sammamish!! Living spaces take full advantage of views w/ an abundance of windows & deck along entire back of home. Light! Bright! Newly remolded open kitchen to casual dining & family room & solarium for maximum views. Formal living & dining. Master on the main with 5 piece bath. Lower level offers spacious rec room w/ wet bar plus office/den. 3 car garage w/ max storage! Metal roof. Central A/C!

(RLNE4749493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 SE 50th St have any available units?
14811 SE 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14811 SE 50th St have?
Some of 14811 SE 50th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14811 SE 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
14811 SE 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 SE 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14811 SE 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 14811 SE 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 14811 SE 50th St offers parking.
Does 14811 SE 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14811 SE 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 SE 50th St have a pool?
No, 14811 SE 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 14811 SE 50th St have accessible units?
No, 14811 SE 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 SE 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14811 SE 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
