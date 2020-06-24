14811 SE 50th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Price reduced! Fabulous Horizon Heights home w/ panoramic views of the Cascades, Olympics, Bellevue skyline, Lk Washington & Lk Sammamish!! Living spaces take full advantage of views w/ an abundance of windows & deck along entire back of home. Light! Bright! Newly remolded open kitchen to casual dining & family room & solarium for maximum views. Formal living & dining. Master on the main with 5 piece bath. Lower level offers spacious rec room w/ wet bar plus office/den. 3 car garage w/ max storage! Metal roof. Central A/C!



