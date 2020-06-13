/
/
south hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
105 Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Hill
3 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
12313 158th St Ct E
12313 158th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2461 sqft
12313 158th St Ct E Available 06/17/20 5 bedroom Puyallup Home - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located in Western Sunset.. The house is 2,461 sq ft, 2.5 bath and large kitchen. Backyard is bordered by woods and home has 2 car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
16911 118th Ave Ct E
16911 118th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2229 sqft
16911 118th Ave Ct E Available 07/20/20 Open to Applications - Stunning 3 bd + Office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10016 186th Ave E #106
10016 186th Pl E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
7518 145th Street Ct E
7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3304 sqft
House - Property Id: 291995 All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house. A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18123 97th Ave E
18123 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1638 sqft
Home is ready to move into, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen with Eating space, 2 Car garage, Low maintenance yard, dining room, Living room, in a great location to all shopping and amenities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Hill
1 Unit Available
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,375 per month with $1,375 Security Deposit.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15916 67th Ave Ct.E
15916 67th Avenue Ct E, Summit View, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2164 sqft
15916 67th Ave Ct.E Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom Puyallup Rental - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Puyallup. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2164 sq. ft. Bedrooms are large and kitchen looks out on family room and separate dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9604 201st Street Court E
9604 201st Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3124 sqft
Lovely two story home available in Graham. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that provides plenty of space for daily activities as well as entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
Some of the colleges located in the South Hill area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA