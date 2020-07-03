13933 Northeast 15th Court

Amenities

Beautiful, modern, unfurnished, 1,969-sq.-ft, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms house on the peaceful Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.



The bright and airy interior features hardwood floor in the kitchen and living room, carpeted floor, high vaulted ceiling, chic recessed/suspended lighting, large windows and sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its elegant tile-floored kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, big center island with sink that can comfortably seat three persons, stainless steel appliances: double door refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher are included along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a good nights rest. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, built-in shelves, under-mounted dual sink vanities, and shower stalls, one is partitioned by a shower curtain while the other is enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel.



It has electric, gas, forced-air heating for climate control. Tenants may use spaces and cabinets for storage area inside the house.



The exterior has a small patio- a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenants pay for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, and HOA fees are covered by the landlord.



Near to and from public transportation, Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and Parks!



Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway, and Bellevue Highlands Park.



Nearby Schools:

Odle Middle School - 0.64 mile, 7/10

Sammamish Senior High School - 1.04 miles, 6/10

Bennett Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10

Cherry Crest Elementary School - 1.46 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

221 - 0.0 mile

226 - 0.2 mile

888 - 0.2 mile

B Line - 0.4 mile

889 - 0.5 mile



