Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

13933 Northeast 15th Court

13933 NE 15th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13933 NE 15th Ct, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful, modern, unfurnished, 1,969-sq.-ft, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms house on the peaceful Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.

The bright and airy interior features hardwood floor in the kitchen and living room, carpeted floor, high vaulted ceiling, chic recessed/suspended lighting, large windows and sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its elegant tile-floored kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, big center island with sink that can comfortably seat three persons, stainless steel appliances: double door refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher are included along with the in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a good nights rest. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, built-in shelves, under-mounted dual sink vanities, and shower stalls, one is partitioned by a shower curtain while the other is enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel.

It has electric, gas, forced-air heating for climate control. Tenants may use spaces and cabinets for storage area inside the house.

The exterior has a small patio- a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenants pay for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, and HOA fees are covered by the landlord.

Near to and from public transportation, Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and Parks!

Nearby parks: Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Commissioner's Waterway, and Bellevue Highlands Park.

Nearby Schools:
Odle Middle School - 0.64 mile, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 1.04 miles, 6/10
Bennett Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10
Cherry Crest Elementary School - 1.46 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
221 - 0.0 mile
226 - 0.2 mile
888 - 0.2 mile
B Line - 0.4 mile
889 - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have any available units?
13933 Northeast 15th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have?
Some of 13933 Northeast 15th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13933 Northeast 15th Court currently offering any rent specials?
13933 Northeast 15th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13933 Northeast 15th Court pet-friendly?
No, 13933 Northeast 15th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court offer parking?
Yes, 13933 Northeast 15th Court offers parking.
Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13933 Northeast 15th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have a pool?
No, 13933 Northeast 15th Court does not have a pool.
Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have accessible units?
No, 13933 Northeast 15th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13933 Northeast 15th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13933 Northeast 15th Court has units with dishwashers.

