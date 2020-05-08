All apartments in Bellevue
10045 NE 1st St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

10045 NE 1st St

10045 Northeast 1st Street · (206) 499-2092
Location

10045 Northeast 1st Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
2 bedroom, 1.75 bath condo in downtown Bellevue with all the bells and whistles! Recently professionally remodeled, this condo is in an established, well known building has new everything, including all new appliances, wine fridge, Instahot tap and three custom California Closets. Five piece master bath with a deep jetted tub, and spacious walk-in closet. Home overlooks private courtyard from ground floor patio. Conveniently located walking distance to business district, Bellevue Square mall, Main Street, Bellevue marina, supermarkets, dozens of restaurants and much more. 20 minute drive to SeaTac airport. Award winning Bellevue school district (Enatai, Chinook, BHS). 100 feet from the brand new downtown park! Steps away from the brand new Boys and Girls Club! Condo includes TWO wide parking spaces in secured garage, storage unit and a locking bike closet. Building is keyed entry, has on site property manager, rooftop pool and hot tub, plus 24 hour fitness center and a guest suite available to reserve for overnight company. NO pets, smoking, vaping, marijuana or other drugs. Lease is 1 year. $45 per adult application fee (a current rentalutions app is ok), $1600 refundable deposit, $300 carpet cleaning fee, 1/2 of condo moving fee, first and last month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 NE 1st St have any available units?
10045 NE 1st St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10045 NE 1st St have?
Some of 10045 NE 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 NE 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
10045 NE 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 NE 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 10045 NE 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10045 NE 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St does offer parking.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10045 NE 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St has a pool.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 10045 NE 1st St has accessible units.
Does 10045 NE 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10045 NE 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
