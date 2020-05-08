10045 NE 1st St

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1.75 bath condo in downtown Bellevue with all the bells and whistles! Recently professionally remodeled, this condo is in an established, well known building has new everything, including all new appliances, wine fridge, Instahot tap and three custom California Closets. Five piece master bath with a deep jetted tub, and spacious walk-in closet. Home overlooks private courtyard from ground floor patio. Conveniently located walking distance to business district, Bellevue Square mall, Main Street, Bellevue marina, supermarkets, dozens of restaurants and much more. 20 minute drive to SeaTac airport. Award winning Bellevue school district (Enatai, Chinook, BHS). 100 feet from the brand new downtown park! Steps away from the brand new Boys and Girls Club! Condo includes TWO wide parking spaces in secured garage, storage unit and a locking bike closet. Building is keyed entry, has on site property manager, rooftop pool and hot tub, plus 24 hour fitness center and a guest suite available to reserve for overnight company. NO pets, smoking, vaping, marijuana or other drugs. Lease is 1 year. $45 per adult application fee (a current rentalutions app is ok), $1600 refundable deposit, $300 carpet cleaning fee, 1/2 of condo moving fee, first and last month's rent.