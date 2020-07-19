All apartments in Williamsburg
225 Zelkova Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

225 Zelkova Road

225 Zelkova Road · (757) 229-6810
Location

225 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Zelkova Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
225 Zelkova Road Available 08/01/20 225 Zelkova Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/c39be0d0b3

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Wyndham Plantation. This home features all major appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, microwave, stove/oven and washer/dryer. 1 car garage, gas fireplace and back deck all make this home worth checking out.

** All new appliances, interior paint and new carpet.**

SCHOOLS: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Midlle, Lafayette High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2084657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Zelkova Road have any available units?
225 Zelkova Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Zelkova Road have?
Some of 225 Zelkova Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Zelkova Road currently offering any rent specials?
225 Zelkova Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Zelkova Road pet-friendly?
No, 225 Zelkova Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 225 Zelkova Road offer parking?
Yes, 225 Zelkova Road offers parking.
Does 225 Zelkova Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Zelkova Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Zelkova Road have a pool?
No, 225 Zelkova Road does not have a pool.
Does 225 Zelkova Road have accessible units?
No, 225 Zelkova Road does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Zelkova Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Zelkova Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Zelkova Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Zelkova Road has units with air conditioning.
