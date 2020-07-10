/
luxury apartments
72 Luxury Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA
21 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
74 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
12 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
28 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
2 Units Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
1 Unit Available
225 Zelkova Road
225 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
225 Zelkova Road Available 08/01/20 225 Zelkova Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/c39be0d0b3 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Wyndham Plantation.
1 Unit Available
Second Street
707 Monumental Avenue
707 Monumental Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
707 Monumental Avenue Available 08/14/20 707 Monumental Avenue - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/2be75620b1 STUDENTS WELCOME! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located in Pine Crest.
1 Unit Available
281 Raven Terrace
281 Raven Terrace, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
Great location. City of Williamsburg. 2 bedrooms plus Loft 2.5 baths. Great Room with access to private patio. Large Eat'n Kitchen with Pantry and all appliances. 1 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
2604 Westgate Circle
2604 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
2604 Westgate Circle Available 08/16/20 2604 Westgate Circle Williamsburg - Available 8/16 - Lovely 2 bedroom with loft, 2 bathroom townhouse style condo offers 1,480 sqft of living space.
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
408 Idlewood Lane
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
408 Idlewood Lane, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Located in the City limits, Walking distance to CW and the College of William & Mary. This is a large 3 bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac. street.
1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
864 sqft
"2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg! Perfect for off campus housing! Property has 2 bedrooms and 1 baths.
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.
Contact for Availability
715 Lafayette Street
715 Lafayette Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
715 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 715 Lafayette Street - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/8a707b80c3 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath single family home located within short distance to The College of William and Mary.
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/11/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
1003 Settlement
1003 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
MAJOR RENOVATION COMPLETE!! READ THE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION !!ABSOLUTELY the BEST VALUE in WILLIAMSBURG!!...Ready To RENT!!!.....Great TownHome located within the William & Mary Footprint in the City Of Williamsburg.
1 Unit Available
105 Chanticleer Court
105 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2047 sqft
Lovely Center Unit Townhome with upgrades throughout. Living Room with gas fireplace and access to Deck, Dining Room with Columns, Kitchen with Walk In Pantry and Breakfast Bar.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
128 Sharps Road
128 Sharps Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
128 Sharps Road Available 07/13/20 128 Sharps Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/d2858f100c Newly renovated- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath contemporary single-family home located in The Meadows.
1 Unit Available
4303 Sconce
4303 Sconce, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
- (RLNE5903128)
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #305
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5215 Center Street #305 Available 09/04/20 5215 Center Street # 305 - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/5b5eb98058 New Town Condo! Entry area, living room, dining room w/wood floors, carpet in bedroom, blinds and central heat/air.
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9fda70d089 Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
4602 Town Creek Drive
4602 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc.
