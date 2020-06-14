Apartment List
62 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with garage

Williamsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
75 Units Available
75 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
34 Units Available
34 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
2410 sqft
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1232 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
2502 Queens Path
2502 Queens Path, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2388 sqft
Welcome home to ease of living -no lawn to maintain and convenient to shopping and attractions! This 2 story Cadenza model home features 4BR, 3 full bathrooms, loft, LR, DR, kitchen w/ granite, pantry + laundry closet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
102 Park Place
102 Park Place, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1936 sqft
102 Park Place Available 08/21/20 - Like New Town home in the Village of Quarterpath, Williamsburg VA. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
Port Anne
1 Unit Available
6 Hague Close
6 Hague Close, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
6 Hague Close Available 08/07/20 6 Hague Close - Beautiful home located in Port Anne subdivision 3 Bedrooms, 2 .

1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
114 Griffin Avenue
114 Griffin Avenue, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
864 sqft
114 Griffin Avenue Available 08/01/20 114 Griffin Ave - "2020-2021 OFF CAMPUS HOUSING" One story home located within walking distance to The College of William and Mary and Colonial Williamsburg!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4113 Prospect Street
4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1939 sqft
4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
376 Merrimac Trail
376 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo overlooking park-like setting. Freshly painted with new kitchen floors! Available for move in NOW! Third Floor Unit.

1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
206 Rolfe Road
206 Rolfe Road, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
4282 sqft
This remarkable 3 Story brick home is nestled in a 3.21 acre lot in the City of Williamsburg. The amazing wrap around deck overlooks a large back yard and wooded wonderland.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
120 Chanticleer Court
120 Chanticleer Court, Williamsburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom condo in the City of Williamsburg.

1 Unit Available
Jamestown Road
1 Unit Available
605 Wythe Lane
605 Wythe Lane, Williamsburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4440 sqft
Welcome home to this gem of a colonial home located in the Historic Chandler Court area of Williamsburg, close to Merchants Square. This home boasts of detail and beauty. Available for no longer than 1 year lease. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5240 Rockingham Drive
5240 Rockingham Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2749 sqft
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom plus loft home in Scotts Pond. Eat in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining room, living room and family room with gas fireplace. Enjoy your evenings on the back deck.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Barrett Place
112 Barrett Place, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3432 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Barrett Place, Williamsburg - Available NOW - Beautiful Colonial home on Cul-de-sac in Kingsmill. The house boasts 3 bedrooms with large bonus room, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 Spinnaker Way
105 Spinnaker Way, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2447 sqft
105 Spinnaker Way Available 08/01/20 105 Spinnaker Way - Sparkling four bedroom, two and a half bath, single family home located in desirable Creekside Landing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3051 Lake Powell Road
3051 Lake Powell Road, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
3051 Lake Powell Road Available 08/14/20 3051 Lake Powell Road - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher located in Birchwood Park. Home features single level living, hardwood floors, electric stove, dishwasher, fenced yard and 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
144 Sheppard Lane
144 Sheppard Dr, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
144 Sheppard Lane Available 07/08/20 144 Sheppard Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185 - 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the Bruton Glen subdivision convenient to I-99, I-64 and military bases.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4643 Town Creek Drive
4643 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2480 sqft
Townhome in the city for rent! 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Each bedroom has full bath attached. Updated bathrooms through out, extremely well maintained owner occupied property.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5213 Foundation Street
5213 Foundation St, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1167 sqft
Luxury single level living on The Park in the heart of New Town. Secure elevator access from street level lobby & private parking garage, health & fitness room, gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, ceramic tile in baths, 9' ceilings, balconies.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
144 Sheppard Drive
144 Sheppard Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home convenient to 199, I 64 and Military Bases. Open Kitchen and dining area with white cabinets and granite counter tops. 2 car direct entry garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4450 Lydias Drive
4450 Lydias Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1949 sqft
This light and spacious End Unit Townhome in Newtown has its own yard. With the office on the first floor and kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking opens to the living room, dining room and balcony.
City Guide for Williamsburg, VA

Vibrant, historical Williamsburg served as the political and cultural center of the budding American colonies during the infancy of the United States.

Urbanites and those who want a more remote living situation can both find something to love in the many Williamsburg neighborhoods that match elegance and convenience while providing a unique Virginia flavor. Steeped in history yet vibrant with 21st-century life, Williamsburg is a truly unique place to live. Enjoy delectable restaurants, rich nightlife, historical destinations, and top-notch spa locations. Live and work in a slice of history while enjoying cutting-edge amenities and plenty of tourist watching. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

