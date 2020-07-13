/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$958
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Sterling Manor
155 Sterling Manor Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next to The Shops at High Street, this apartment community features a resort-style pool, a theater room, and a dog park. Apartment homes boast stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$933
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1350 sqft
Plush carpeting, private patio or balcony, and fully equipped kitchens. Large master bedrooms. Sparkling swimming pool and fully equipped fitness center on site. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
22 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
$
74 Units Available
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Elan Williamsburg
100 Whitworth Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
28 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
High Street View Luxury Apartments
101 Kings Manor Drive, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High Street View brings new luxury apartments to the heart of Williamsburg. The community is appointed with a level of detail and character that reveals a charm befitting of its inviting spaces and natural surroundings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2604 Westgate Circle
2604 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
2604 Westgate Circle Available 08/16/20 2604 Westgate Circle, Williamsburg - Available 8/16 - Lovely 2 bedroom with loft, 2 bathroom townhouse style condo offers 1,480 sqft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9fda70d089 Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4602 Town Creek Drive
4602 Town Creek Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Luxurious all Brick Townhome in the Heart of New Town. Walk to shops, theater, restaurants, Barnes & Noble, Trader Joes, Doctor offices, Work, etc.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5111 Center Street
5111 Center Street, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in the center of it all in New Town. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo that lives like a town home with your own entrance to the home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4314 Candace Lane
4314 Candace Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1372 sqft
Townhomes on the Green - New Town's fantastic new neighborhood! The Bexley offers an open flr plan, 9' 1st-flr ceilings, 42'' KTCH cabs & 2 BRs w/ ensuite BAs/walk-in closets, 2 car pad driveway, storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Steeplechase
3700 W Steeplechase Way, James City County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1073 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful wooded setting of Steeplechase Apartments in Williamsburg, centrally located in historic Williamsburg convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment and the I-64.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 Popeley Court
6 Popeley Court, James City County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3240 sqft
6 Popeley Court - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/b9ccb03036 Check out our virtual tour to view the space anytime. 3D Home: https://www.zillow.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
101 Quaker Ridge
101 Quaker Ridge, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,210
3473 sqft
101 Quaker Ridge Available 08/18/20 101 Quaker Ridge Williamsburg, VA 23188 - This beautiful home is in the gated community of Ford's Colony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
404 Rivers Edge
404 Rivers Edge, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3478 sqft
Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Montgomerie Arch
2306 Montgomerie Arch, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
2306 Montgomerie Arch Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in Braemar Creek - Pets negotiable - 2 bedrooms with private baths, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, large pantry and washer and dryer. Community pool and tennis courts.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
114 McCormick Place
114 McCormick Pl, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Beautiful like new townhome for RENT! 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths. 2 separate living areas and 2 separate outdoor areas including a lower level deck which backs up to woods and a balcony off of the kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Prosperity
1906 Prosperity Court, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept living space, lots of natural light. Kitchen features gas cooking, plenty of storage, pantry. Wood-look laminate throughout the first floor. Bar-height counter for casual dining, plus eat-in dining area, patio access.
1 of 43
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1504 Prosperity CT
1504 Prosperity Ct, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful, brand new condo located in Governors Grove which is convenient to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants & parks. Easy commute to Rt 199 which connects to I-64. Offering 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms.
Similar Pages
Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Apartments under $1,000
Williamsburg Apartments with BalconyWilliamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA